Stealth (XST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,515.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $2,515.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

