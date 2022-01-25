Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 49,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.