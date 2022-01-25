Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 220,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

