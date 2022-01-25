Stephens Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Equal Weight

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

