stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.11 or 0.99977160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00049232 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006089 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

