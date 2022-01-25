Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.21 ($19.56) and last traded at €17.29 ($19.65). 1,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.62 ($21.16).
Several brokerages have commented on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.