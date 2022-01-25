Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 7.1%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €17.21 ($19.56) and last traded at €17.29 ($19.65). 1,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 436,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.62 ($21.16).

Several brokerages have commented on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The company had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

