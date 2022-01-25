Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 3,686 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $2,574,571.09.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

Natera stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 1,348,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.02 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 564,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

