Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Steven Madden worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.