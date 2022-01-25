Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. 184,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,506. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after buying an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.