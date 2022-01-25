Stifel Nicolaus Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$13.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 108,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

