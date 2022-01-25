STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €43.00 ($48.86) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €48.56 ($55.18).

STMicroelectronics stock traded down €2.00 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.69 ($43.97). 3,878,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.07.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

