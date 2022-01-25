Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,335 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 139,255 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 27,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,542. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

