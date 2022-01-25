Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Exelixis Call Options (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,529 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 495% compared to the average volume of 930 call options.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 414,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.