Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,579 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,676% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,098. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

