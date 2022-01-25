Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vascular Biogenics Call Options (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,336% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,988. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,612.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.