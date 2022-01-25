Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vascular Biogenics Call Options (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,571 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,336% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VBLT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,988. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.