Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Textron Call Options (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 518% compared to the average daily volume of 700 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Textron by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 17.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,836. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Textron has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

