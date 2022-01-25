Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,099 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,939% compared to the typical volume of 101 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hexcel has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $64.99.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

