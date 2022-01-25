Storj 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.12 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $388.72 million and $29.12 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,226,749 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

