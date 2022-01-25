Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Trading Down 0.4%

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

SRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

