StormX (STMX) Trading Down 26% This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 26% against the dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $130.31 million and $6.33 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006622 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

