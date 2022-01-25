Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $79.57 million and $2.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for $25.71 or 0.00069640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,331 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

