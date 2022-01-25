StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Reaches $259,457.49

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $259,457.49 and approximately $147.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,545,103,009 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

