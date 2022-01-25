Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will post $20.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.20 million and the highest is $25.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.30. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

