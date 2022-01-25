Substratum Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $574,347.27 and $268.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

