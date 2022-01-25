Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.95. Summer Infant shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,423 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Summer Infant worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.