Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Financial Analysis

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -32.19% -9.26% -4.37% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $234.46 million 4.25 -$143.34 million ($1.10) -8.50 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats HG on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

