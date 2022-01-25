Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 1803581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Specifically, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,032. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 681,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.