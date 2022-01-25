SUN (old) (SUN) Hits Market Cap of $152,457.26

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.