SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXC stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $566.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

