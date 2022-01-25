Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sunoco by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.