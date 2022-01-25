Super Micro Computer (SMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

