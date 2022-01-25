Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Reaches $34.91 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.91 million and $499,984.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.63 or 0.06654472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00064470 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,021,786 coins and its circulating supply is 342,162,449 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

