SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Down 29.5% This Week

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $268.92 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

