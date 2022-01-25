Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $37,179.45 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $37,179.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,246. The company has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 617.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

