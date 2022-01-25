Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.23. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

