SuperRare (RARE) Price Down 36.1% This Week

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $45.41 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006352 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.