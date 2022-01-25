SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. SuRo Capital accounts for 2.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.67% of SuRo Capital worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.97.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

