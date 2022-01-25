sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $95.99 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $95.99 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006438 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 96,166,744 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

