Susquehanna Bancshares Reiterates Hold Rating for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $95.77. 131,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,372. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

