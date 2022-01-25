Susquehanna Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 156,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,307. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $13,454,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,192,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,784,000 after acquiring an additional 224,677 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 650,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.