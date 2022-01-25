SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $435.77 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

