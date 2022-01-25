SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.33 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $35.24 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $570.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

