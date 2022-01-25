SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.93. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

