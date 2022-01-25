SVB Leerink Comments on Vericel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,393.00 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Vericel has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,577 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

