SVB Leerink Weighs in on Nevro Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NYSE NVRO opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.44. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

