Swap (XWP) Trading 16.7% Lower This Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Swap has a total market cap of $223,183.83 and approximately $17.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.34 or 0.06578754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.45 or 0.99825835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,717,010 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

