Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.65

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $7.70. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,880 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.