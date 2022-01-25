Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.46 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $967,666.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,287,038 coins and its circulating supply is 16,093,591 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

