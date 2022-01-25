Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,000 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Gogo worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $106,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

