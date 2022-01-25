Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,300 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $940.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.